Men dress up as women to celebrate Holi in Andhra

KURNOOL: In a rare and vibrant tradition, the villagers of Santhekudlur, located on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, marked the Holi festival in a unique way on Friday.

For generations, this rural community has celebrated the festival with a special custom where men dress in women’s clothing, including silk sarees and modern Punjabi dresses, and visit the Rathi Manmadha temple to offer prayers.

The two-day celebration began on Friday and continued through Saturday, with men in women’s attire visiting the temple alongside their families.