Prakasam girl wins bronze in National Women’s Chess Championship 2025

ONGOLE: Aamuktha Guntaka (13), an 8th-class student from Ongole, brought pride to Prakasam district and Andhra Pradesh by playing a key role in securing a Team Bronze medal at the 22nd National Women’s Team Chess Championship 2025, held in Ahmedabad from March 5 to 11.

A student of PVR Municipal Girls High School, Aamuktha Guntaka has consistently excelled in chess. She honed her skills under the guidance of coach P Saketh from Kings Chess Academy, with additional inputs from International Master Mehar.

Aamuktha’s performance in the tournament also boosted her Elo rating by 42 points, rising from 1910 to 1952.Aamuktha currently ranks 11th in the world in the under-13 girls’ category (as of January 2025) and holds the top rank nationally in her age group.

Upon her return, Aamuktha and her mother Jyothi met District Education Officer A Kirankumar on Friday.

She shared her achievements and displayed her medals and certificates. The DEO congratulated her on her success, wished her a bright future, and encouraged her to aim for more international victories.