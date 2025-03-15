TTD Chairman invites CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh for Srivari Kalyanotsavam

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, along with Trust Board members, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and other officials, met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and invited him to attend the Srivari Kalyanam at the TTD temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati. The TTD will organise the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam on Saturday.
Later, the TTD delegation met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and extended an invitation to him as well.
The TTD Executive Officer, who chaired a meeting at the camp office near the Sri Venkateswara temple in Venkatapalem with TTD and district officials, said the Kalyana Vedika, the venue for the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam, is designed to accommodate 27,000 devotees.
To facilitate travel for devotees from 24 villages under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), the TTD has arranged around 300 buses. Buses will also operate from Thullur, Tadepalli, Tadikonda, and Mangalagiri mandals to ensure devotees can easily reach the Kalyana Vedika premises. In addition, buses will operate every five minutes from Mandadam to Amaravati to accommodate devotees travelling from Vijayawada.
The TTD officials are utilising approximately four tonnes of flowers, 30,000 flower bunches, and mango, banana, and coconut leaf arches to decorate the Sri Venkateswara temple and its surroundings.
The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad of TTD will organise devotional music programmes on Saturday evening. Renowned Carnatic musician Nithyasree Mahadevan and her team from Chennai will perform from 5 pm to 6:15 pm, followed by a performance of Annamacharya Sankeertanas by the Priya Sisters from Chennai.
During the Kalyanam, artists from the TTD Annamacharya Project will present devotional renditions.
Devotees attending the Srinivasa Kalyanam will receive a special bag containing Srivari laddu, turmeric, vermilion packets, sacred turmeric threads, bangles, Srivari Pustaka Prasadam, and Kalyanam Akshatas. Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi and other officials were present.