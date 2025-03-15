TTD Chairman invites CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh for Srivari Kalyanotsavam

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, along with Trust Board members, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and other officials, met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Friday and invited him to attend the Srivari Kalyanam at the TTD temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati. The TTD will organise the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam on Saturday.

Later, the TTD delegation met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and extended an invitation to him as well.

The TTD Executive Officer, who chaired a meeting at the camp office near the Sri Venkateswara temple in Venkatapalem with TTD and district officials, said the Kalyana Vedika, the venue for the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam, is designed to accommodate 27,000 devotees.