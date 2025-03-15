Union Minister Arjun Ram joins BJP’s Holi Milan in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A Holi Milan programme was held at the residence of former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, State BJP President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeshwari, and BJP MLA N Eshwar Rao in attendance.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal extended Holi greetings, highlighting that the festival strengthens Indian culture.

Daggubati Purandeshwari conveyed Holi wishes to the nation, underlining its significance as a spring festival leading up to Sri Rama Navami.

BJP MLA N Eshwar Rao remarked that this Holi, the first under the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, marks the beginning of the State’s development. GVL Narasimha Rao stated that Holi is a cost-free festival celebrated beyond caste, religion, and region. He said that Andhra Pradesh would witness remarkable growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.