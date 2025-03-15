We won in Pithapuram on our own, asserts MLC Nagababu

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Jana Sena MLC Nagababu stressed the importance of responsible leadership, urging politicians to be mindful of their words. Speaking at the ‘Jaya Ketanam’, marking Jana Sena’s 12th Formation Day, he took a veiled dig at opposition leaders.

“Leaders must be cautious when they speak. We’ve seen the consequences of reckless remarks — a leader with a foul mouth couldn’t even secure opposition status,” Nagababu said. “Pawan Kalyan always advises that words should be chosen wisely in politics. Some leaders, like comedians, dream of regaining power in five years. My advice to them — keep dreaming for 20 years or more.”

Praising the JSP chief’s dedication to public welfare, Nagababu lauded his forward-thinking leadership. “One must either be as great as Pawan or follow him. If anyone believes they are solely responsible for Pawan’s victory in Pithapuram, they are mistaken. His success belongs to him and the people,” he added.

PAC Chairman and Minister Nadendla Manohar reiterated the party’s unwavering dedication to public service despite facing challenges and insults. “In 2019, we stood by construction workers and faced many difficulties. Even those struggling financially stood with us. Pawan Kalyan respects everyone and has always encouraged youth leadership,” Manohar said. Former minister and party leader Balineni Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous government targeted him. “Jagan harassed my family, seized my properties, and made life difficult for us. He must remember — no one escapes the consequences of their actions,” he warned.