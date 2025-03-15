Why are doctors in Andhra refusing promotions? Here’s why

VIJAYAWADA: A rising number of government doctors are refusing promotions, a trend that has drawn serious concern from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.
The issue became evident during the recent promotion process for District Coordinators of Health Services (DCHS), where 50 out of 85 eligible doctors (59%) declined the promotion, despite six existing vacancies and two more expected soon.
This pattern is consistent with the recent promotion exercise for professor positions, where 33% of eligible doctors refused the role.
Key role of DCHSs
DCHSs are responsible for overseeing 224 healthcare facilities across the State, including Community Health Centres, District, and Area Hospitals. Doctors are eligible for DCHS promotions if they have at least three years of service as Civil Surgeon Specialists (CSS) and at least two years remaining before retirement.
Vacancies for DCHS currently exist in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts, with additional openings expected in Nellore and Chittoor soon.
Reasons and reluctance
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered a detailed inquiry to understand why doctors are increasingly rejecting promotions in both secondary and tertiary healthcare.
Senior health officials believe that many doctors are unwilling to relocate from their preferred locations. They are reportedly taking advantage of the current system, which allows them to decline promotions without limits, holding out for postings in desired areas.
Promotions and challenges
Despite the reluctance, nine doctors have been promoted as DCHSs against the existing six vacancies, with two more expected soon. The health minister approved these promotions on Friday.
Shedding light on the issue, Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association President Dr D Jayadheer Babu attributed the resistance to the current administrative system, particularly issues within the directorate.
He told TNIE that higher officials pressure doctors with patient targets and treat them disrespectfully. “A patient seeks treatment when they are unwell, but setting targets is unethical. Doctors are obligated to treat those who visit hospitals, but penalising them for not meeting quotas is unfair,” he lamented.
Dr Jayadheer also claimed that higher officials bypass DCHSs by directly contacting frontline doctors via video conferences, diminishing the DCHS role’s authority.
He added that despite being a district-level post, DCHSs lack key official powers, a designated office, and adequate manpower, further discouraging doctors from accepting the role.
Regarding the refusal of professor posts, Dr Jayadheer stressed that while doctors have the right to decline promotions, the absence of a structured calendar for promotions and transfers is a major deterrent. “If promotions and transfers followed a fixed schedule, more doctors would be willing to accept them,” he explained.
He also noted that while teacher associations are frequently invited for discussions on transfers, no such dialogue has been initiated with healthcare professionals. “We are ready to present our concerns if the government opens discussions on these issues, and promotions,” he said.