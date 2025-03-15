Why are doctors in Andhra refusing promotions? Here’s why

VIJAYAWADA: A rising number of government doctors are refusing promotions, a trend that has drawn serious concern from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

The issue became evident during the recent promotion process for District Coordinators of Health Services (DCHS), where 50 out of 85 eligible doctors (59%) declined the promotion, despite six existing vacancies and two more expected soon.

This pattern is consistent with the recent promotion exercise for professor positions, where 33% of eligible doctors refused the role.

Key role of DCHSs

DCHSs are responsible for overseeing 224 healthcare facilities across the State, including Community Health Centres, District, and Area Hospitals. Doctors are eligible for DCHS promotions if they have at least three years of service as Civil Surgeon Specialists (CSS) and at least two years remaining before retirement.

Vacancies for DCHS currently exist in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts, with additional openings expected in Nellore and Chittoor soon.

Reasons and reluctance

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered a detailed inquiry to understand why doctors are increasingly rejecting promotions in both secondary and tertiary healthcare.

Senior health officials believe that many doctors are unwilling to relocate from their preferred locations. They are reportedly taking advantage of the current system, which allows them to decline promotions without limits, holding out for postings in desired areas.