Will groom 100 young changemakers to lead India: Pawan Kalyan’s Vision 2047

‘My political ideology is clear, not confused’

Reflecting on his journey, Pawan Kalyan credited his political entry to cinema, but stressed that films are only a tool for a larger mission. He revealed that revolutionary singer Gaddar encouraged him after watching his movie Khushi, while Central University Professor Sripati Ramulu influenced his ideology.

“My aspiration is always to live like an average middle-class man. I was raised like Meena in Chanti film. No one expected my transition to politics from films. My father wanted me to complete my degree, and become an SI. Our family was always cautious about stepping outside, fearing the unknown,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan attributed the JSP’s political success to its seven guiding principles, which he formulated after deep contemplation. “Running the party for a decade is a sacrifice. But this victory is fulfilling. I entered politics not for votes, but for a societal change. My ideology is about unity among diverse people,” he asserted. Mentioning misconceptions about his political ideology, Pawan Kalyan said, “Some say I am confused regarding my ideology. I was inspired by Che Guevara for his humanitarian values, but I have followed Sanatana Dharma since childhood. My home used to echoe with the chant of Lord Sri Ram.” The JSP chief explained that his party’s ideology was shaped by the speeches of seven influential leaders from around the world.

Urging young leaders to rise, Pawan Kalyan warned against the corrupt political practices of using power for personal gain. “We cannot ignore history, where 450 people sacrificed their lives for their beliefs, power should be used to uplift people, not for violence and looting. We will not divide castes or exploit communities for personal gain. We have struggled hard to reach this stage, and that should be understood. If we want a strong nation, we need strong individuals. The country will only change when young leaders stand for its future. This is the time to lead. Sanatana Dharma is in my blood, I don’t need to prove it,” he averred.