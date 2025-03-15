Will groom 100 young changemakers to lead India: Pawan Kalyan’s Vision 2047

VIJAYAWADA/ KAKINADA: Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘Swarna Andhra by 2047’, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan set his own goal. “I aim to nurture 100 youths from each village in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring that at least 100 capable leaders guide the country in the right direction by 2047,” said Pawan Kalyan during his powerful speech at the 12th JSP Foundation Day celebrations at Chitrada in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday.
Addressing the huge gathering of the grand event ‘Jaya Ketanam’, he asserted that the party had taken crucial steps toward success after electoral losses in the past. The meeting drew over five lakh Janasainiks and JSP supporters from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
“We stood firm. We stood by the party. We stood by the TDP. When we lost in 2019, they grew arrogant. The previous rulers insulted our women, harassed the people, and sentenced those who questioned them. Brave women who demanded justice were jailed. Even a leader with four decades of experience was imprisoned. Many conspiracies were hatched to suppress me. They tried to keep me away, even from the Assembly gates. But we did not back down. Today, we have entered the Assembly with 21 MLAs, and Parliament with 2 MPs, achieving a 100% strike rate because we are fearless,” he declared.
‘My political ideology is clear, not confused’
Reflecting on his journey, Pawan Kalyan credited his political entry to cinema, but stressed that films are only a tool for a larger mission. He revealed that revolutionary singer Gaddar encouraged him after watching his movie Khushi, while Central University Professor Sripati Ramulu influenced his ideology.
“My aspiration is always to live like an average middle-class man. I was raised like Meena in Chanti film. No one expected my transition to politics from films. My father wanted me to complete my degree, and become an SI. Our family was always cautious about stepping outside, fearing the unknown,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan attributed the JSP’s political success to its seven guiding principles, which he formulated after deep contemplation. “Running the party for a decade is a sacrifice. But this victory is fulfilling. I entered politics not for votes, but for a societal change. My ideology is about unity among diverse people,” he asserted. Mentioning misconceptions about his political ideology, Pawan Kalyan said, “Some say I am confused regarding my ideology. I was inspired by Che Guevara for his humanitarian values, but I have followed Sanatana Dharma since childhood. My home used to echoe with the chant of Lord Sri Ram.” The JSP chief explained that his party’s ideology was shaped by the speeches of seven influential leaders from around the world.
Urging young leaders to rise, Pawan Kalyan warned against the corrupt political practices of using power for personal gain. “We cannot ignore history, where 450 people sacrificed their lives for their beliefs, power should be used to uplift people, not for violence and looting. We will not divide castes or exploit communities for personal gain. We have struggled hard to reach this stage, and that should be understood. If we want a strong nation, we need strong individuals. The country will only change when young leaders stand for its future. This is the time to lead. Sanatana Dharma is in my blood, I don’t need to prove it,” he averred.
On Tamil Nadu leaders’ stiff opposition to the three-language formula of the National Education Policy, Pawan Kalyan asked them not to dub Tamil films into Hindi merely to earn revenue from Hindi-speaking States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, when they are raising a hue and cry over imposition of Hindi. “You need money and workforce from Hindi-speaking States, but oppose Hindi itself. That is not acceptable. All languages are essential for communication and fostering brotherhood,” he observed.
“Not just for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country, we need multiple languages. Not just for the integrity of the country, but also to understand one another and share love, multiple languages are good for India, he said.
Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed his deep connection to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, calling Telangana the birthplace of JSP, and Andhra Pradesh his ‘Karmabhoomi’, and stressed the power of linguistic and cultural unity.
He questioned pseudo secularism and asked the people to follow true secularism. “True secularism should be applied with the true spirit, not for dam convenient vote bank politics. Jana Sena is not for that,” he asserted. He thanked the TDP and BJP leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for their greetings on the occasion of the 12th Formation Day of the JSP.
(With inputs from S Trimurthulu)