AP govt expresses readiness to set up small nuclear power plants

VIJAYAWADA/SRIKAKULAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has expressed its readiness to establish small nuclear power plants in the State, citing their cost-effectiveness.

During a brief discussion on the Energy Sector in the State Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the State’s willingness to exploring future technologies like small nuclear power plants.

Mentioning the Kovvada nuclear power plant, Naidu felt that opting for one or two small units would be more practical than big ones. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently discussed this matter with him.

The State government is also contemplating a joint venture with NTPC in this regard. Recently, NTPC, which identified several potential locations across India for small nuclear power plants, including one near Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh, submitted a proposal to the State government.

The nuclear power plant at Kovvada was envisaged to generate 6,600 megawatt of power through six reactors, which would be constructed and commissioned in a phased manner. The project was first conceptualised in 1990 at the coastal village of Kovvada in Srikakulam district, but remained dormant until 2009.

Between 2009 and 2012, the government revived its interest, conducting detailed surveys and feasibility studies to assess the project viability.

In November 2012, the State issued GO No. 42, authorising the acquisition of 1,916 acres of land for the nuclear power plant. Of the total, 1,300 acres are classified as government-owned land, while the remaining 616 acres fall under Zeroyati land.

Compensation was paid under the R&R package to 1,863 affected families, except for two. “The payment of compensation for land is pending to 21 people as they only have occupational rights on the land,” Ranastalam Tahasildar Nandigam Prasada Rao told TNIE.