Branded liquor sales drop 99 per cent in five years

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s liquor revenue gap with Telangana surged from Rs 4,186.70 crore to Rs 42,762.15 crore over five years due to the previous YSRCP regime’s policy failure, the State government claimed on Saturday.

According to a note tabled in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on “Scams during 2019-24,” reduced legal liquor availability reportedly increased the prevalence of illicit liquor, resulting in significant losses to the State Exchequer.

The report stated that the previous government made misleading promises about liquor prohibition but failed to implement effective measures. After promising to phase out liquor outlets and restrict sales to five-star hotels, the government reduced the number of liquor shops from 4,380 to 2,934 in 2020.

However, the count later increased to 3,392 with the addition of 459 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) shops.

Regarding bars, the report noted that all 840 bars operating in 2019 remained functional. The previous government’s prohibition pledge allegedly resulted in personal profiteering, increased crime, black market activities, and public health concerns due to inadequate liquor regulation.

The report highlighted that maximum retail price (MRP) hikes of up to 75%, intended to reduce alcohol consumption, had backfired.