Severe heatwave alert issued in 45 mandals of Andhra on March 16

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 45 mandals across the State are likely to experience severe heatwaves on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath stated that districts including Srikakulam (11 mandals), Vizianagaram (16 mandals), Parvathipuram Manyam (13 mandals), Alluri Sitarama Raju (3 mandals), Kakinada (1 mandal), and East Godavari (1 mandal) are expected to experience intense heatwave conditions.

Also, heatwave conditions are likely to extend to 185 mandals. The affected regions include Srikakulam (15 mandals), Vizianagaram (10 mandals), Parvathipuram Manyam (2 mandals), Alluri Sitarama Raju (11 mandals), Visakhapatnam (3 mandals), Anakapalli (16 mandals), Kakinada (16 mandals), Konaseema (11 mandals), East Godavari (17 mandals), West Godavari (6 mandals), Eluru (16 mandals), Krishna (12 mandals), NTR (9 mandals), Guntur (14 mandals), Bapatla (3 mandals), Palnadu (22 mandals), and Prakasam (2 mandals). Severe heatwave conditions are expected in 34 mandals on Monday, while 171 mandals will experience heatwave conditions.

The highest temperatures recorded on Saturday, March 15, indicate rising heat levels across the State. Gospadu in the Nandyal district and Ulindakonda in Kurnool district recorded the highest temperature at 41.8°C. Darimadugu in Prakasam district and Thummikapalli in Vizianagaram district followed with 41.7°C. Madduru and Khajipeta in YSR district registered temperatures of 41°C. A total of 19 mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 54 mandals reported heatwave conditions on Saturday.

Officials have advised the public to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health issues. People are urged to wear hats and use umbrellas, towels, and cotton clothing to minimise heat exposure.