Six years on, former minister Vivekananda’s daughter seeks justice for his murder

KADAPA: Sunitha Reddy, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, expressed her deep anguish over the lack of justice in her father’s murder case, which remains unresolved even after six years. Marking his sixth death anniversary, she, along with her husband N Rajasekhar Reddy, Viveka’s brother-in-law N Shivaprakash Reddy, and other family members, paid homage and offered special prayers at his memorial in Pulivendula on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Sunitha Reddy voiced her frustration over the stalled investigation and the failure to initiate the trial. “It has been six years, and despite our relentless fight, justice remains elusive. While the accused are freely roaming outside, we are the ones suffering the punishment,” she lamented.

She raised serious concerns about the mysterious deaths of key witnesses, emphasising that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure their safety. “If a leader like YS Vivekananda Reddy cannot get justice, how can common people expect fairness? The investigation was flawed, and the accused seem to know how to manipulate the system to their advantage,” she alleged.

Sunitha Reddy urged the CBI to restart the probe and expressed hope that the courts would take decisive action. She also called upon the State government to protect both witnesses and victims.