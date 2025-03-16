Tirupati stampede: Panel examines queue system

TIRUMALA: Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, M Satyanarayana Murthy, visited the Tirumala shrine to investigate the queue management system, following a tragic stampede in Tirupati that claimed the lives of six devotees.

The incident, which occurred in a small park at Bairagi Patteda, raised concerns among intellectuals and devotees about the effectiveness of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) queue system and the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan process.

In response to the tragedy, the Commission of Inquiry undertook a review of the existing queue arrangements to assess both permanent and procedural systems that handle the daily influx of at least 80,000 devotees. The goal is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of pilgrims without undue hardship.

During his visit, Murthy sought detailed insights into how the TTD manages pilgrim intake into the queue system. The staff at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex briefed him on the entry process, which is based on time slots, tickets, or tokens. The Commission also inspected newly constructed queue lines at Narayanagiri Garden, noting the automated segregation process, where devotees are directed to their designated queues without manual intervention.

The inquiry is primarily focused on improving crowd management and ensuring the safety and comfort of devotees. As part of this probe, the panel has scheduled two additional visits to Tirumala on March 17 and 18. The TTD executive officer, along with the Tirupati Collector and SP, have been summoned to appear before the Commission during this phase of the inquiry.