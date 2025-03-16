Two TDP men murdered in Kurnool, Chittoor

KURNOOL/CHITTOOR: Two shocking murders of TDP leaders over the weekend have sparked political tensions and public outrage in Kurnool and Chittoor districts.

On Friday night, 55-year-old Kasepogu Sanjanna, a former corporator from Sharin Nagar, Kurnool, was ambushed and killed by rivals while walking home after attending a ritual at a nearby Dharga.

Sanjanna, a prominent figure in politics, had previously been with CPM and YSRCP before switching to TDP in 2024 due to differences with former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. Sanjanna had ongoing disputes with rowdy sheeter Vadde Ramanjaneyulu. Following the attack, Sanjanna was rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. TDP supporters gathered at the hospital, and tensions escalated when they pelted stones at Vadde Anji’s vehicle. The police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects.

In a separate incident on Saturday in Chittoor, 55-year-old TDP activist Ramakrishna from Krishnapuram village was hacked to death by former village volunteer Venkataramana.

Ramakrishna’s son, Suresh, was severely injured in the attack, which occurred as they were heading to their farm.

The assailant reportedly used a sickle. Police suspect the murder is politically motivated, linked to ongoing land disputes and rivalry with YSRCP-aligned figures. An investigation has been launched, and Punganur CI Srinivasulu and Head Constable Subramanyam were suspended for their negligence in responding to the situation.

Investigations in both the cases are ongoing.