YSRCP left 85l tonnes of garbage as legacy, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI): Asserting that his government accords top priority to the welfare of citizens and the development of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu squarely blamed the previous YSRCP regime for “widespread devastation in every sector of the state”.

Addressing a large gathering at the Swarnandhra - Swachhandhra programme at Tanuku on Saturday, Naidu painted a stark contrast between his proactive governance, and what he described as the YSRCP’s ruinous five-year tenure, which he claimed saddled the state with a staggering debt of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Naidu minced no words in his critique, accusing the YSRCP of looting the state’s resources, suppressing free speech, and leaving behind a legacy of neglect and mismanagement.

“They imposed taxes on garbage, stamped their pictures on land ownership documents, and introduced the Land Titling Act to seize lakhs of acres of private land,” he charged.

He alleged that the previous rulers tampered with records, placed private properties under Section 22A, and turned Andhra Pradesh into the lowest per capita income state in south India — a sharp fall from its past glory under his earlier leadership. “For five years, they hid behind curtains, cut trees for helicopter landings and left 85 lakh metric tonnes of garbage as their parting gift,” Naidu said, describing his government as a corrective force.

Naidu lauded Tanuku MLA A Radha Krishna and pledged funds, reinforcing grassroots ties with sanitation workers.