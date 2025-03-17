25 hospitalised due to diarrhoea in Andhra's East Godavari mandal

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A diarrhoea outbreak in Gopalapuram mandal, East Godavari district, has led to the hospitalisation of 25 people, with patients receiving treatment at the Gopalapuram Community Health Centre.

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Venkateswara Rao attributed the outbreak to pesticide exposure in nearby tobacco fields.

He explained that affected individuals came into contact with pesticide-contaminated surfaces and consumed food and water without washing their hands, leading to infection.

The outbreak has impacted 12 villages, including Tirugudumetta, Kovvurupadu, Guddigudem, Chityala, Venkatayapalem, Peddapuram, Vella Chintalagudem, Peddagudem, Upparagudem, and Gopalapuram.

Most of the affected individuals are agricultural labourers working in tobacco fields. The DM&HO assured that the situation is under control.

Medical teams have been deployed, and awareness camps are being held in surrounding areas. Inspections of water pipelines found no leaks, and authorities have intensified chlorination to prevent further contamination.

Currently, six patients remain hospitalised, while others have been discharged.