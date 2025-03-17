58-ft Potti Sriramulu statue to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a 58-foot tall statue of Potti Sriramulu will be installed in Capital Amaravati in honour of Amarajeevi’s 58-day-long hunger strike for the creation of Andhra State.
The statue installation will be completed before the next birth anniversary of Sriramulu, along with a memorial in Amaravati. Sriramulu’s native house in Padamatipalli will be converted into a museum. A modern health centre and a high school building will also be constructed in the village, he said.
Participating in Sriramulu’s birth anniversary celebrations at Undavalli on Sunday, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Amarajeevi. On the occasion, he said Sriramulu lived for the people, and the Telugu community.
“Among several people, only a few leave an indelible mark on history. As long as Telugu history exists, Sriramulu will be remembered,” the Chief Minister said.
Elaborating further, he said the sacrifice of Sriramulu paved the way for the formation of linguistic States in India. During the British rule, governance was structured through Presidencies, prioritising administrative convenience over linguistic or regional identities. However, after Independence, the people’s self-identity, and cultural pride strengthened, he said.
Born on March 16, 1901 in Madras, Sriramulu’s family originally hailed from Nellore. He strongly believed that people should have the right to be governed in their language. His struggle for a separate Telugu-speaking State led to his ultimate sacrifice.
CM proposes setting up of a trust to preserve legacy of Amarajeevi
Despite initial indifference from both the people and the Centre, Sriramulu undertook a 58-day-long hunger strike, and passed away on December 15, 1952. His death sparked a massive public outrage, forcing the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to announce a separate Andhra State on December 19, 1952.
On March 25, 1953, Nehru officially declared that Andhra State would be formed on October 1, 1953. Andhra Pradesh later merged with Hyderabad (Telangana) but was bifurcated again in 2014 into two separate States. “We have honoured Sriramulu’s sacrifice by grandly commemorating December 15 as his martyrdom day,” the Chief Minister said.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh, formed due to Sriramulu’s supreme sacrifice, will be transformed into the number one State in the country by 2047. He urged the establishment of a memorial trust in Sriramulu’s name, encouraging his followers and the public to come forward to preserve Amarajeevi legacy.
“Remembering sacrifices for just a day or two is not enough. Future generations must be inspired by them for years to come. We must educate those unfamiliar with history about how Sriramulu gave his life for the cause of Telugu people. It was under our leadership that Nellore district was named after Sriramulu,” Naidu said.
The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Sriramulu have begun on Sunday. Over the next 12 months, one significant programme will be conducted every month, culminating in grand celebrations on March 16, 2026. Starting this Ugadi, the government will implement the P4 initiative, which aims to ensure social stability, and improve the living standards of people. Naidu stressed the need to bridge economic disparities, ensuring that everyone should have access to opportunities and resources.
“In the coming five years, the government will work towards poverty eradication, and uplifting the underprivileged. Even in wealthy communities like Vysyas, there are economically weaker sections who need support. We must all work for societal progress, Naidu said.
MAUD Minister P Narayana, Arya Vysya Corporation Chairman Doondi Rakesh, and representatives from various communities attended the event.