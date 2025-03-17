58-ft Potti Sriramulu statue to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a 58-foot tall statue of Potti Sriramulu will be installed in Capital Amaravati in honour of Amarajeevi’s 58-day-long hunger strike for the creation of Andhra State.

The statue installation will be completed before the next birth anniversary of Sriramulu, along with a memorial in Amaravati. Sriramulu’s native house in Padamatipalli will be converted into a museum. A modern health centre and a high school building will also be constructed in the village, he said.

Participating in Sriramulu’s birth anniversary celebrations at Undavalli on Sunday, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Amarajeevi. On the occasion, he said Sriramulu lived for the people, and the Telugu community.

“Among several people, only a few leave an indelible mark on history. As long as Telugu history exists, Sriramulu will be remembered,” the Chief Minister said.