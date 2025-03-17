6.49 lakh students to appear for Class 10 SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The SSC public examinations for Class X students in Andhra Pradesh will commence on Monday and continue until April 1, with 6,49,884 students appearing across 3,450 centres. Of these, 3,15,697 are boys and 3,34,187 are girls. The highest number of candidates is from Kurnool, Anantapur, and Prakasam districts. Authorities have identified 163 sensitive centres, which will be monitored under CCTV surveillance. To ensure fair conduct, 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been deployed.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, in a recent review, warned of strict action against those spreading false information or rumours of paper leaks. Officials have been directed to investigate any such incidents immediately. Section 144 has been imposed within 100 metres of examination centres, and nearby Xerox and internet centres will remain closed.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, with students allowed entry between 8.45 am and 9.30 am.