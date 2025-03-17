Andhra girl’s Instagram love story ends in tragedy

GUNTUR: M Geethika, a 19-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was found dead at her home on March 14, 2025, after an argument with her husband, K Sai, 21, from Guntur.

The couple, who met on Instagram and eloped in September 2024 despite family opposition, had been facing financial struggles.

The argument, reportedly over money, escalated after Geethika spoke with her parents on the phone. Shortly after, she died by suicide.

Nallapadu police registered a case against Sai, his parents, and relatives under Sections 85 (Harassment) and 80(2) (Dowry Death).

Geethika’s family staged a protest at Sai’s residence, alleging abuse and drug addiction. They demanded his immediate arrest, blaming him for her death.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.