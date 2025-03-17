Andhra Pradesh BJP criticises TN CM for politicising Hindi issue

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of politicising the Hindi language issue for political gain.

Speaking at the Social Media Influencers Meet in Vijayawada, Poonawalla claimed that the DMK is deliberately stirring controversy over Hindi. He recalled that in 2011, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had acknowledged Hindi’s importance. He also pointed out that in 2010, a Tamil Nadu resident designed the rupee symbol, which faced no opposition.

He criticised the DMK for ignoring Congress’s past decisions on Hindi while choosing to protest now.

Shifting focus to electoral reforms, Poonawalla strongly supported the One Nation, One Election proposal, arguing that simultaneous polls would streamline governance and benefit the country. He noted that India held nationwide elections three times post-independence and cited Sweden as a successful example of this model.

BJP social media in-charge Sanjay, state social media convener Adusumilli Keshav Kant, Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju, co-convener Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, and several social media influencers from across the state participated.