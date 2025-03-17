Andhra Pradesh legislators’ sports meet to commence tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip and Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu announced that competitions for MLAs and MLCs will begin on March 18 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Speaking after inspecting the stadium’s facilities on Sunday, Anjaneyulu highlighted that the event revives a tradition neglected by the previous YSRCP government.

He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu for restoring the initiative, emphasising sports as a means to reduce stress. The coalition government plans to develop stadiums in every constituency to promote sports and tourism, he said.

All legislators, regardless of party affiliation, have been invited to participate in 12 events, including cricket, tennis, badminton, and kabaddi, scheduled for March 18-19. A budget dinner, prize distribution, and cultural programmes will follow at Haritha Berm Park on March 20.

Anjaneyulu reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to achieving Olympic gold. He praised Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts to promote values through education.