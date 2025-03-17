Andhra's Narasaraopet MP to strive for Vaddera community’s upliftment

GUNTUR: TDP Parliamentary Party leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu reaffirmed his commitment to the political and economic upliftment of the Vaddera community, promising cooperative loans and district-wise financial camps with bankers to ensure their stability.

Speaking at the unveiling of Renati Veerudu and revolutionary leader Vaddera Obanna’s statue in Macherla on Sunday, he stressed the need to uphold Obanna’s ideals.

He also assured that efforts were underway to include the Vaddera community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, reiterating the government’s commitment to their welfare and empowerment.

Later, he participated in religious celebrations in Narasaraopet, attending the 50th annual Sri Mahankali Amma Temple festival in Issapalem, where he performed special prayers. He also took part in the re-consecration of Sri Parvati Devi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Gramalapadu, Dachepalli Mandal, offering prayers before addressing devotees.

Through these events, Devarayalu reinforced his commitment to cultural traditions while advocating for the welfare of marginalised communities.