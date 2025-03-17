Andhra’s natural farming pilot project gains traction in Zambia

VIJAYAWADA: Zambian farmers are embracing the benefits of chemical-free, climate-resilient farming, thanks to a pilot programme spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh’s Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

Launched in September 2024, the initiative aims to introduce sustainable farming practices at Valponasca Learning Farm (Luwingu) and Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre (Lusaka).

The programme, led by T Vijay Kumar and Lakshma Naik, has garnered attention for its success in improving soil health and crop productivity without chemical fertilisers. Crops grown in natural farming plots have shown 100% germination, minimal pest damage, and high resilience without irrigation, while control plots struggled with poor germination and pest issues. The use of bio-stimulants like Beejamrutham and Jeevamrutham has enhanced soil microbial activity.

It has gained praise from local leaders, with Modester, Director at Valponasca. Fr Claus from Kasisi emphasised the initiative’s role in regenerating soil and enhancing biodiversity, which could have far-reaching effects on food security in Zambia. The programme is involving students from agricultural colleges and PhD scholars from institutions like the University of Zambia and Wageningen University. On March 12, 2025, farmers from Congo and Northern Zambia visited the fields and were impressed by the quality of the produce.