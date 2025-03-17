Ensure Telugu remains as medium of instruction in schools: Andhra Pradesh Dy Speaker

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju urged the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ensure Telugu remains a medium of instruction to help future generations stay connected to their roots.

Speaking at the Varadhi programme organised by the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, the Deputy Speaker emphasised the need to preserve the Telugu language, likening the love for one’s mother tongue to the love for one’s mother.

Expressing concern over the neglect of Telugu medium schools, he noted that while other states promote education in their regional languages, Telugu medium schools are being overlooked. Highlighting Telugu’s literary richness, he described it as the ‘Italian of the East’, praising its poetic depth and cultural heritage. While acknowledging the importance of foreign languages, he insisted Telugu should not be sidelined.

The Deputy Speaker cited Article 350 of the Constitution, which supports primary education in one’s mother tongue, stating that early education is most effective in the native language. The event also marked the launch of the Andhra, Telangana, and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry. NTR Collector Dr G Lakshmisha emphasised preserving Telugu literature for future generations.