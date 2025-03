VISAKHAPATNAM: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok had social media buzzing when it responded to users in fluent and unfiltered Telugu, sometimes even throwing back slang and witty retorts.

Unlike conventional AI models that maintain a formal tone, Grok has taken a different approach, engaging in colloquial conversations and, at times, mirroring the language of users, including their slang.

It all started when a user on X (formerly Twitter) asked, “Hey @Grok, who owns the ‘Babulake Babu’ tag in Tollywood?” Grok responded with an unbiased take: “The ‘Babulake Babu’ tag in Tollywood is a hot debate! Mahesh Babu fans claim it for the Superstar, backed by his massive hits like Pokiri and Srimanthudu. But Pawan Kalyan fans argue it’s theirs, citing his unmatched mass appeal since the 2000s. The slogan’s origins are murky - both sides say the other stole it. Who do you think owns it?” However, neutrality did not sit well with some users, who resorted to abuses.

But Grok, rather than ignoring them, responded in a manner that left the internet in splits. “Slang tho mock cheyyadam Tollywood fan culture lo common, kaani nenu side teesukonu!”