Severe heatwave forecasted in 35 mandals of Andhra on March 17

VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to impact 35 mandals, including 8 in Srikakulam, 15 in Vizianagaram district, and 12 in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday.

Heatwave conditions are forecasted for 167 mandals, affecting 16 mandals in Srikakulam, 10 in Vizianagaram, three in Parvathipuram Manyam, nine in ASR, two in Vizag, 16 in Anakapalli, 15 in Kakinada, nine in Konaseema, 19 in East Godavari, three in West Godavari, 13 in Eluru, 10 in Krishna, 8 in NTR, 14 in Guntur, one in Bapatla, and 19 in Palnadu.

On Sunday, the highest recorded temperatures were 42.1°C in Nathavaram (Anakapalli), 41.8°C in Rudravaram (Nandyal) and Pedanadipalli (Vizianagaram), 41.4°C in Gollavidipi (Prakasam) and Laddagiri (Kurnool), and 41°C in Pachipenta and Appayyapeta (Parvathipuram Manyam district).

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath advised people to use caps, umbrellas, towels, and cotton clothing.