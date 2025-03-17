Show up or step down: Andhra Pradesh TDP MLC to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

KADAPA: TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy has urged former Chief Minister and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the Assembly and raise constituency issues before the government. He stated that if Jagan is unwilling to participate, he should resign to allow the election of a representative who will actively address Pulivendula’s concerns.

Speaking to the media in Pulivendula on Sunday, Bhumireddy criticised Jagan for neglecting pending development projects and unresolved issues in the Assembly. He recalled that Jagan was elected with a 60,000-vote majority due to public trust in his leadership.

He condemned Jagan’s stance of attending the Assembly only if recognised as Leader of the Opposition. “Abandoning the people just because his party secured only 11 seats is unjustified,” he remarked. Bhumireddy insisted that if Jagan is unwilling to fulfil his MLA duties, he should step down to ensure Pulivendula gets proper representation.

Highlighting local issues, he pointed out the drinking water crisis in Vempalle town, poor road conditions, and stalled underground drainage works. He asserted that if Jagan raised these concerns in the Assembly, the Chief Minister would respond positively and allocate funds. He alleged corruption in the Vempalle Panchayat administration and urged the public to remain vigilant about fund mismanagement.