Andhra Pradesh government focuses on R&R, Polavaram project works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu affirmed that the government is prioritising both the Polavaram Project’s construction and the rehabilitation of displaced families.

Addressing the Legislative Council on Monday, Ramanaidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting displaced families, claiming no compensation or rehabilitation work was undertaken during its tenure. He accused former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing to deliver on pre-2019 election promises, leaving affected families without colonies, compensation, or even drinking water during the Godavari floods.

He said 96,660 families across 373 hamlets in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts are impacted. At the 41.15-metre contour, 38,060 families are displaced. So far, Rs 1,203 crore has been paid to 19,794 families, while Rs 1,340.47 crore is pending for 18,266 families, including Rs 573.32 crore for 9,128 tribal families.

Between the 41.15m and 45.72m contours, 58,600 families are yet to receive relief. Of the 38,060 displaced in Phase 1, 12,797 have been relocated, with 25,263 still pending.

The minister outlined plans to build 75 colonies for 20,946 identified families, with 26 completed and 49 under construction. A radar survey later identified 17,117 more families, increasing the total to 38,060.

The coalition government has offered three options—self-construction, government-built homes, or one-time settlements—and aims to complete Phase 1 rehabilitation by June 2026.