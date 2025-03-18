Andhra Pradesh government to develop 175 MSME Parks

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and Food Technology Minister TG Bharath announced that the State government, with the Centre’s support, is driving multiple industrial projects to boost economic growth and employment.

Responding to MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna in the Assembly on Monday, Bharath said Andhra Pradesh has over 550 industrial estates, parks, and clusters developed by APIIC. Sector-specific parks, including Food Parks, Textile Parks, MedTech Park, and Pharmaceutical Park, are being established under schemes like NIDCP, MSE-CDP, and Bulk Drug Park programmes.

Key developments include the Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy nodes under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, a Mega Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalle, and a Mega Food Park at Mallavalli under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. To boost MSME growth, the government is developing 175 MSME Parks—one per Assembly constituency—and has introduced the Policy for Private Industrial Parks (2024-29) to attract private investments.

Addressing MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas’ query, Bharath outlined a revival package for RINL, which includes Rs 500 crore equity sanctioned in September 2024, Rs 1,140 crore as a working capital loan, and a Rs 1,440 crore package approved in January 2025. The plan also provides Rs 10,300 crore in equity by December 2025.