Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Botcha slams government for bias in debate on scams

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana strongly criticised the coalition government for attempting to defame the previous YSRCP administration.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly alongside party MLCs, Botcha claimed that a conspiracy lies behind the ruling party’s insistence on discussing alleged scams that occurred during the YSRCP’s tenure. He accused the government of portraying unverified allegations as scams without proper investigation, aiming to tarnish the YSRCP’s image. Botcha condemned what he described as a deliberate attempt to spread falsehoods about the YSRCP’s time in power.

He further alleged that the ruling coalition is manipulating the narrative by selectively focusing on the 2019-24 period — YSRCP’s term — while refusing to discuss alleged scams from the broader 2014-24 timeline, which includes the TDP’s tenure from 2014-19.