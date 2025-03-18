Andhra's GMC approves Rs 1,534.27 crore budget for 2025-26

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) approved a Rs 1,534.27 crore budget for 2025-26 during its Standing Committee meeting. The budget includes an opening balance of Rs 670.23 crore and projected revenues of Rs 864.04 crore, prioritising infrastructure upgrades across all wards.

The committee reviewed 361 development projects focused on roads, sanitation, and urban planning. Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu had earlier instructed officials to draft proposals for development of Guntur and Prattipadu constituencies under GMC’s jurisdiction.

Following Mayor Kavati Sivanaga Manohar Naidu’s resignation, the committee elected senior member Kommineni Koteswara Rao as interim chairman. A special session on March 20 will address the mayor’s resignation.

Standing Committee members Eeranti Vara Prasad, Sheikh Meeravali, Dasari Lakshmi Durga, Muppavarapu Bharathi, and Nukavarapu Balaji participated, along with Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu, Deputy Commissioners, and other officials were present at the meeting.