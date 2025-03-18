Politics on Hindi unnecessary: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu is our mother tongue, Hindi is the national language, and English is an international language, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said, emphasising that learning multiple languages is always beneficial. There should not be unnecessary politics on the language issue, he added.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister defended the three-language formula, emphasising that language is a tool for communication, not a barrier.

“People who studied in their mother tongue have succeeded globally,” Naidu said, adding that learning multiple languages enhances job opportunities in international markets.