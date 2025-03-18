Politics on Hindi unnecessary: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu is our mother tongue, Hindi is the national language, and English is an international language, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said, emphasising that learning multiple languages is always beneficial. There should not be unnecessary politics on the language issue, he added.
Addressing the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister defended the three-language formula, emphasising that language is a tool for communication, not a barrier.
“People who studied in their mother tongue have succeeded globally,” Naidu said, adding that learning multiple languages enhances job opportunities in international markets.
“Language is meant for communication; one does not gain knowledge solely through language. True knowledge comes when education is imparted in one’s mother tongue. Those who studied in their mother tongue have excelled because learning in one’s native language enhances understanding,” the Chief Minister explained.
Reiterating his government’s stance, Naidu said language should not be used to spread hatred. He noted that many Indians are working in countries such as Japan and Germany, where learning the local language has contributed to their success.
“For livelihood, one can learn multiple languages, but we must never forget Telugu, our mother tongue,” Naidu said.
Citing an example, he added, “Learning Hindi enables smooth communication when we visit Delhi. Instead of indulging in unnecessary politics, we must recognise that language is merely a tool for communication — the more languages one learns, the better.”