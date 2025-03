VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the State government is evolving development plans at the Assembly constituency level as part of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, and MLAs should take the responsibility for executing the plans.

Informing that vision documents have already been prepared for four constituencies, including Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri and Uravakonda on a pilot basis, he said the plans for the remaining segments will be formulated soon.

During a short discussion on Vision 2047 in the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister explained how the government will support MLAs in implementing the constituency development plans. District, municipal and village-level action plans will also be evolved. District vision documents will be released at the Collectors’ conference.

Reiterating the NDA government’s commitment to fulfilling the public aspirations, Naidu urged the people to understand the current challenges. He emphasised the importance of attracting investments to the State as the previous dispensation drove away industries. MLAs should strive to attract investments, besides laying emphasis on developing agriculture, industries, and the service sector to boost revenue, he said.

In alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047, a 15% annual growth target has been set to transform the State into a Rs 308 lakh crore economy by 2047 with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh. Specific plans are in place to develop Rayalaseema as a hub of horticulture, solar, wind and pumped energy projects. Anantapur, once a drought-prone district, is now among the top five districts in development, and poised to achieve the number one spot soon, he said.

Reiterating that the government is committed to providing house sites to all the eligible poor families (3 cents in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas), he said if beneficiaries already got one cent site, they will get an additional two cents. By 2029, every family will have a house, he assured.