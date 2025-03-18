YSRCP dodging debate on corruption: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development and Information Technology (IT) Nara Lokesh lambasted the YSRCP for allegedly filing illegal cases against TDP leaders during its tenure and now evading discussions on the issue.
Speaking in the Legislative Council, Lokesh accused YSRCP members of walking out to avoid a debate on corruption and irregularities between 2019 and 2024, despite agreeing to it in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). He said the Council Chairman had approved the discussion, but YSRCP members instead raised counter-allegations about TDP’s 2014-19 governance before staging a walkout.
Furthermore, the minister urged the Chairman to deploy marshals to bring back the YSRCP members who walked out, noting that YSRCP had previously relied on marshals to manage proceedings in the House.
Lokesh claimed the government is prepared for an open discussion, accusing YSRCP of repeatedly making baseless allegations while evading accountability. He cited instances where TDP leaders, including N Chandrababu Naidu, were jailed on fabricated charges.
“Chandrababu Naidu spent 53 days in prison over an alleged scam, with figures fluctuating from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 27 crore,” Lokesh said. He added that other TDP leaders such as Atchannaidu, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kollu Ravindra, and Narayana also faced harassment through false cases.
He highlighted his own ordeal, claiming to have faced 23 cases, including SC/ST atrocity and attempted murder charges, which he described as baseless. Lokesh questioned whether YSRCP feared exposure of their misdeeds, emphasising that TDP is prepared to discuss all cases and irregularities. He condemned YSRCP’s tactics as irresponsible, asserting that truth would prevail.