YSRCP dodging debate on corruption: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development and Information Technology (IT) Nara Lokesh lambasted the YSRCP for allegedly filing illegal cases against TDP leaders during its tenure and now evading discussions on the issue.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Lokesh accused YSRCP members of walking out to avoid a debate on corruption and irregularities between 2019 and 2024, despite agreeing to it in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). He said the Council Chairman had approved the discussion, but YSRCP members instead raised counter-allegations about TDP’s 2014-19 governance before staging a walkout.

Furthermore, the minister urged the Chairman to deploy marshals to bring back the YSRCP members who walked out, noting that YSRCP had previously relied on marshals to manage proceedings in the House.