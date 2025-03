VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has announced that 500 citizen services will be made available to people under ‘Mana Mitra’ (WhatsApp Governance) by June 30.

During a short discussion on WhatsApp Governance in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he said Artificial Intelligence-enabled services, and QR code will be introduced.

Necessary legal amendments will be made to the existing laws in the next Assembly session. With the introduction of QR code, there will be no scope to tamper with any documents or certificates, he explained.

Underlining the need to provide quality services to all like education, Lokesh said he conducted a deep study on good governance.

“My wish is that administration should be in the hands of the people through ‘Visible Governance - Invisible Government’ mode. Also, my opinion is that there should be no need for officers and politicians in their daily life,” he asserted.

Now, 200 services are being provided to the people under WhatApp Governance. The State government strongly believes that WhatApp Governance will certainly play a crucial role in the implementation of revolutionary reforms, the IT Minister said. He informed the Assembly that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has indicated that TTD services too should be brought under the purview of ‘Mana Mitra’.