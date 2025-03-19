Andhra government expedites works of Ramayapatnam Port

NELLORE: The State government has expedited the construction of Ramayapatnam Port, entrusting the project to Navayuga Engineering Company, which previously developed Krishnapatnam Port. Following the takeover from Aurobindo Company, electricity connections have been transferred, and dredging operations have begun.

Construction of the second and third berths is in progress, while breakwater feeder sectioning and lining works are being fast-tracked. The first phase of the port included four planned berths, but only the first multipurpose berth has been completed.

The project requires a 3.7 km South Breakwater Feeder and a 1.35 km North Breakwater Feeder.

Key infrastructure developments, including a railway line and a four-lane road linking the national highway to the port, are yet to commence. The port is being developed over 850.79 acres under the Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd. at an estimated cost of Rs 4,929 crore.

On August 2, 2024, Minister for Roads and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy inspected the site, expressing dissatisfaction over delays. He blamed the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the project and assured swift completion.