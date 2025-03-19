Andhra government, Gates Foundation to collab in healthcare, education

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Gates Foundation founder Bill Gates in New Delhi on Wednesday. The AP government and the Gates Foundation will exchange an MoU related to cooperation in the fields of Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, Governance, Employment and AI in the presence of Naidu and Gates.

The cooperation between the Gates Foundation and the AP government in healthcare includes AI-powered data systems, improved telemedicine, and support for low-cost diagnostics and medical devices.

In education sector, focus will be laid on AI-driven EdTech tools, digital learning enhancements, and a national education summit. When it comes to governance, the Gates Foundation will extend cooperation by way of centralised data lake, AI-powered public services, and predictive analytics for health, agriculture and education.