Andhra government, Gates Foundation to collab in healthcare, education

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Gates Foundation founder Bill Gates in New Delhi on Wednesday. The AP government and the Gates Foundation will exchange an MoU related to cooperation in the fields of Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, Governance, Employment and AI in the presence of Naidu and Gates.
The cooperation between the Gates Foundation and the AP government in healthcare includes AI-powered data systems, improved telemedicine, and support for low-cost diagnostics and medical devices.
In education sector, focus will be laid on AI-driven EdTech tools, digital learning enhancements, and a national education summit. When it comes to governance, the Gates Foundation will extend cooperation by way of centralised data lake, AI-powered public services, and predictive analytics for health, agriculture and education.
Emphasis will be laid on AI-assisted farmer advisory systems, precision farming via satellite data, and transparent subsidy distribution with regard to agriculture sector.
Enhancing AI use to boost productivity and job creation across sectors will be the focus in the field of employment, sources said, adding that the MoU may expand to additional areas as agreed.
As part of his two-day visit to the national capital, Naidu attended the wedding reception of the family of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday night. After meeting Bill Gates, the Chief Minister will return to Amaravati, and participate in the ongoing Assembly session. On Thursday, he will leave for Tirumala. After having Darshan of Lord Venkateswara, along with his family members on March 21, Naidu will return to Amaravati.