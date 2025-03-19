Andhra legislators’ sports meet: Women triumph over men in tug-of-war

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu inaugurated the legislators’ sports meet at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu encouraged MLAs and MLCs to set aside their mobile phones for three days and actively participate in the event. He recalled that similar sports meets were held during NTR’s tenure. He assured that Assembly sessions would end by 2 pm to allow members to join the activities.

Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju urged the legislators to promote sports in their constituencies. The event began with the lighting of the torch and a march past led by the Sports Organising Committee.

On the first day, Minister Sandhya Rani’s team defeated Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s team in the women’s tug-of-war.

The women’s team also triumphed over the men’s team in a special tug-of-war match. The Speaker’s team and the Chief Minister’s team competed in cricket, alongside volleyball and shuttle competitions.