GCC’s Araku Coffee stall set up at Andhra Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to promote Araku Coffee and support tribal farmers, the State government inaugurated a Girijan Cooperative Corporation’s (GCC) Araku Coffee stall within the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju opened the stall in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, among others.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the significance of such initiatives in uplifting tribal farmers, stating, “Providing a stable market for tribal produce is crucial for their economic development. This initiative will help ensure they receive fair prices for their hard work.”

Echoing the same, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of Forest and Environment, reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to tribal welfare. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, Naidu served coffee to Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries, sharing a light moment as they enjoyed the locally grown brew.