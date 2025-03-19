Improper disposal of chilli waste irks Guntur people

GUNTUR: Guntur’s Mirchi Yard is witnessing a surge in arrivals as peak chilli season brings in 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh bags daily. While the booming trade has boosted economic activity, improper disposal of chilli waste from processing units and godowns has sparked serious health and environmental issues.

Residents of AT Agraharam, Mallareddy Nagar, NGO Colony, and Chuttugunta are battling pungent odours and airborne chilli dust, which have led to respiratory issues, eye irritation, and allergic reactions. The problem worsens each summer, forcing many to wear masks indoors.

“The smell is unbearable, especially in the evenings. Despite repeated complaints, authorities only take temporary measures,” said K. Raghuram of Mallareddy Nagar, urging officials for a lasting solution.

Chilli waste piling up on roads and clogging drains has further deteriorated conditions. In some cases, godown operators have resorted to burning waste, worsening air pollution.

Frustrated residents have lodged numerous complaints, demanding immediate intervention.