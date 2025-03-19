MCT to collect Rs 118 crore TTD tax dues

TIRUPATI: Facing a severe funds crunch, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has sought permission from the State government to collect pending property tax from 31 properties owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) within the corporation limits.

MCT officials have written to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, requesting approval to collect `118 crore in dues, including interest. The properties include pilgrim amenities, along with educational institutions.

Although TTD has regularly paid property tax for 361 out of its 392 assessments, it has not made any payments for these 31 properties. TTD had earlier sought exemption, citing a past understanding with MCT, under which it allocated funds for sanitation in Tirupati in lieu of tax payment.