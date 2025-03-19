MCT to collect Rs 118 crore TTD tax dues

TIRUPATI: Facing a severe funds crunch, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has sought permission from the State government to collect pending property tax from 31 properties owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) within the corporation limits.
MCT officials have written to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, requesting approval to collect `118 crore in dues, including interest. The properties include pilgrim amenities, along with educational institutions.
Although TTD has regularly paid property tax for 361 out of its 392 assessments, it has not made any payments for these 31 properties. TTD had earlier sought exemption, citing a past understanding with MCT, under which it allocated funds for sanitation in Tirupati in lieu of tax payment.
This deal was set aside following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Due to this, MCT is now pushing to collect taxes from these properties. The revenue department officials of MCT, through the commissioner, have formally requested the government’s approval to proceed with tax collection. Officials pointed out that despite repeated reminders, TTD has not responded to MCT’s requests for payment.
A senior officer in MCT confirmed to TNIE that the corporation had written to the government as an unavoidable measure, given that TTD has not allocated funds from its budget for city sanitation.