Private universities amendment bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh introduced the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. After discussion, the bill was passed.

“The Cabinet recently approved allotment of 70 acres of land for BITS in Amaravati. We’re also collaborating with Tata Group, L&T, IIT Madras, and University of Tokyo for a Deep Tech University,” he said.

The 2016 law, amended five times by the previous government, clashed with UGC norms, including a mandate for greenfield universities to partner with top 100 global institutions — a rule UGC does not enforce.

The State is engaging with private universities through the Economic Development Board. University of Tokyo and AME University, Philippines have evinced interest, with more institutions in talks.