South Korea looks to expand trade, investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A South Korean delegation led by Jund Deok Min, Chairman of Make in India Korea, met Andhra Pradesh’s Industries Minister TG Bharath and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday to strengthen economic, investment, and trade ties.

They discussed initiatives like establishing a skill academy in collaboration with Korean companies to provide customised training in India. They also proposed developing a Korean MSME industrial complex and attracting investments in sectors such as agro-processing, and marine products among others.

The delegation expressed interest in reviving premium mango exports from Andhra Pradesh to South Korea and expanding the market for Indium premium brands, including handicrafts and Ayurveda.

They explored opportunities for solar energy collaborations and secondary battery manufacturing in the State.

On the occasion, Minister Bharath assured support for Korean investments, especially in electronics, and encouraged the delegation to provide a list of potential investors. Minister Srinivas highlighted opportunities in food processing, agro-automation, and MSME parks and urged a detailed action plan for collaboration.