Vallampudi SI booked under SC/ST Atrocity Act for abusing youth in Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: Lakkavarapukota police have registered a case against Vallampudi sub-inspector B Devi under the SC/ST Atrocity Act for allegedly abusing a youth in the name of caste.

The incident occurred during a village deity’s festival in Gudivada under Vepada mandal on March 11.

Earlier, Srungavarapukota police had arrested nine youths for allegedly attacking SI B Devi after she instructed the stage committee to stop obscene performances under the guise of “dance baby dance.” Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal to take strict action against the accused.

A woman from Gudivada lodged a complaint, accusing SI B Devi and 13 others of using caste-based abusive language against her son and causing injuries. SI Naveen Padal registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act and launched a probe.

It may be recalled that SI B Devi was attacked during the festival but was rescued by village elders. Srungavarapukota CI Lenka Appalanaidu, along with other police personnel, detained nine youths and registered a case for obstructing a public servant and using abusive language. Anitha assured action to prevent such incidents in future.