World Bank, ADB review Amaravati action plans

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) met AP CRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) officials at the CRDA office to discuss Amaravati’s development funding and review the first-year action plan.

CRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, along with Additional Commissioners G Suryasai Praveen Chand and Mallarapu Naveen, presented an overview of Amaravati’s progress.

Officials briefed the delegation on Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) and Program Action Plans (PAPs).

Commissioner Kannababu assured that all funding regulations, including procurement, environmental protection, and social welfare, are being followed.

Additional Commissioner Praveen Chand highlighted the grievance redressal system for farmers who provided land.

Officials also detailed compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, social welfare initiatives, and skill training programs.

The World Bank and ADB team expressed satisfaction with Amaravati’s development and complaint resolution mechanisms.