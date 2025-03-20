Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan thanks supporters for successful JSP Formation Day

VIJAYAWADA: JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations involved in making the party’s 12th Formation Day a success. The event, held on March 14 in Chitrada village, Pithapuram Constituency, saw enthusiastic participation from party members and supporters.

Taking to social media platform X, Pawan thanked JSP leaders, Jana Sainiks, and Veeramahilas for their efforts in organising the Jaya Ketanam public meeting. He acknowledged the dedication of those who worked behind the scenes, emphasising their role in the event’s success.