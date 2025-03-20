Andhra Pradesh government targets maritime growth under Vision ’47

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the Central government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leading efforts to transform the State into a USD 1 trillion economy and a maritime hub under the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 initiative, Minister for Roads, Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the fourth National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) meeting at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the State’s port sector.

Reddy revealed that the State is developing four greenfield ports, Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada Gateway, and Mulapeta, with an investment of Rs 17,000 crore. Additionally, 10 fishing harbours are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 3,520 crore.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, was attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shantanu Thakur, along with chief ministers, ministers, and senior officials from coastal States.