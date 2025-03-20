Andhra's Child Rights Protection seeks report on Kanigiri teacher harassment case

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has taken serious note of the Kanigiri teacher sexual harassment case.

APSCPCR member B Padmavathi on Wednesday contacted school authorities, district education officials, and Kanigiri police to inquire about the incident. She directed officials to submit a comprehensive report within two days.

A few girl students from a Government High School, along with their parents, filed a complaint against teacher Ranga Reddy for allegedly harassing 6th and 7th-grade students ten days ago.

Due to threats from the teacher, the students remained silent. After parents lodged a complaint on Tuesday, Kanigiri police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused was taken into custody for further inquiry.

The APSCPCR has also assured strict action based on the investigation findings and urged officials to ensure student safety in government schools.