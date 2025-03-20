‘Ashok Leyland Plant launch marks new era’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial landscape, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated the Ashok Leyland Plant at the Mallavalli Model Industrial Park near Vijayawada on Wednesday.
“The State’s brand image has been revived with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu back at the helm,” he said, asserting, “While Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh has Naidu. We are forging ahead under his leadership.”
The IT Minister recalled his pledge during his padayatra on August 24, 2023, to bring Ashok Leyland to Mallavalli — a promise now fulfilled.
“This is a proud moment for AP,” Lokesh said. “Welcoming Ashok Leyland to our expanding industrial ecosystem strengthens our identity as a rising manufacturing hub. The plant will create jobs, boost skill development, and State’s economic growth.”
On the occasion, Lokesh lambasted the previous government for dealing a heavy blow to the industrial sector between 2019 and 2024. He blamed the uncertainty created by reversing key decisions — such as the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) — for driving industries away.
“Amara Raja, one of the State’s top taxpayers, and other major players like Lulu faced undue hardships during that period,” he said. “Unfortunately, Ashok Leyland was also caught in the crossfire.”
The minister assured that the current dispensation is committed to promoting sustainable policies to attract investments. “Since assuming office in June 2024, we’ve been working hard to restore investor confidence,” Lokesh said. “Our efforts have already drawn investments worth Rs 7 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for 4 lakh people.”
Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja praised Naidu’s vision and progressive industrial policies. “Guided by the Chief Minister’s forward-thinking approach, we’re excited to expand our presence in Andhra Pradesh,” Hinduja said. “Our association with the State spans decades through Ashok Leyland and other Hinduja Group entities.”
Echoing this sentiment, Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal highlighted the plant’s role in bolstering the company’s position as India’s No. 1 bus brand and one of the top five globally. “With production now underway, the plant will start operating at 100% capacity from day one, thanks to our robust order book,” Agarwal said.
Located 40 km from Vijayawada, the sprawling 75-acre facility integrates cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to uphold global quality standards. The plant will produce the complete range of Ashok Leyland’s diesel buses and Switch Mobility’s electric buses. With an annual capacity of 4,800 buses, the plant houses Nalanda, a modern Learning Centre, and an advanced Service Training Centre to upskill the local workforce.
As part of its green initiatives, the facility boasts rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant logistics, positive water balance measures, and a zero-discharge system.
In a symbolic gesture, Ashok Leyland and the Hinduja Group handed over the keys to a Switch electric double-decker bus to the Andhra Pradesh government, marking the start of a new chapter in the State’s journey toward sustainable mobility.