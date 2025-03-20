‘Ashok Leyland Plant launch marks new era’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial landscape, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated the Ashok Leyland Plant at the Mallavalli Model Industrial Park near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

“The State’s brand image has been revived with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu back at the helm,” he said, asserting, “While Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh has Naidu. We are forging ahead under his leadership.”

The IT Minister recalled his pledge during his padayatra on August 24, 2023, to bring Ashok Leyland to Mallavalli — a promise now fulfilled.

“This is a proud moment for AP,” Lokesh said. “Welcoming Ashok Leyland to our expanding industrial ecosystem strengthens our identity as a rising manufacturing hub. The plant will create jobs, boost skill development, and State’s economic growth.”

On the occasion, Lokesh lambasted the previous government for dealing a heavy blow to the industrial sector between 2019 and 2024. He blamed the uncertainty created by reversing key decisions — such as the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) — for driving industries away.

“Amara Raja, one of the State’s top taxpayers, and other major players like Lulu faced undue hardships during that period,” he said. “Unfortunately, Ashok Leyland was also caught in the crossfire.”