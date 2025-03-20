Differently-abled student assigned first-floor exam hall in Andhra's Nandyal

KURNOOL: A viral video exposed official negligence in Nandyal district after a differently-abled student, Nageswari, was assigned an examination hall on the first floor for her Class 10 public exams at BR Ambedkar Girls Gurukula School.

Despite provisions for such students to take exams on the ground floor, she was forced to rely on her mother to carry her upstairs, highlighting a lack of empathy from authorities.

The incident gained widespread attention after images of the mother’s struggle surfaced on social media.

Responding to the outrage, Minister Nara Lokesh stated on X, “If this is true, I apologise to all specially-abled students who faced this inconvenience. Strict instructions will be issued to prevent a recurrence.”

Following the public outcry, Nandyal district officials acted swiftly to relocate Nageswari to a ground-floor room for her remaining exams.

District Collector G Rajakumari told TNIE that officials had arranged for her to take the exam on the ground floor initially, but due to a lack of proper communication, her mother unknowingly carried her upstairs.

Upon realising the situation, exam officials immediately shifted her to the designated room as per norms.