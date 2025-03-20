Five lakh acres face scrutiny over land irregularities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee on land administration reforms, chaired by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, convened at the Secretariat on Wednesday to address large-scale irregularities concerning nearly five lakh acres of freehold land and discuss key land policy issues.

The meeting, attended by Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Ponguru Narayana, TG Bharat, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and NMD Farooq, focused on five key aspects: freehold land policies, 22A lands, the Housing for All initiative, Non-Agriculture Lands Assessment (NALA), and the establishment of assignment committees.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Anagani announced that district-level assignment committees would be established immediately to address land-related matters effectively. He added that further crucial decisions on the remaining issues would be taken at the next meeting, scheduled for April 16.