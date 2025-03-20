Five lakh acres face scrutiny over land irregularities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee on land administration reforms, chaired by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, convened at the Secretariat on Wednesday to address large-scale irregularities concerning nearly five lakh acres of freehold land and discuss key land policy issues.
The meeting, attended by Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Ponguru Narayana, TG Bharat, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and NMD Farooq, focused on five key aspects: freehold land policies, 22A lands, the Housing for All initiative, Non-Agriculture Lands Assessment (NALA), and the establishment of assignment committees.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Anagani announced that district-level assignment committees would be established immediately to address land-related matters effectively. He added that further crucial decisions on the remaining issues would be taken at the next meeting, scheduled for April 16.
He stated that discussions were held on rectifying the violations related to freehold land, with a resolution expected in the next meeting. Regarding the Housing for All initiative, he said an inquiry would be conducted into irregularities that occurred under the previous government, and a new policy would be formulated to provide house titles to the poor and regularise unauthorised constructions.
To enhance governance efficiency, the committee deliberated on amendments to laws governing NALA permissions, aiming to streamline approval processes. The Minister emphasised that the proposed land administration reforms are designed to ensure justice for the underprivileged while creating a favourable environment for investors and industries.
These reforms are part of the broader Speed of Doing Governance initiative, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving administrative efficiency and ensuring equitable development. The subcommittee aims to finalise the framework for these reforms in the upcoming meeting to implement a transparent and effective land management system.